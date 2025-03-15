President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the need for Nigeria to transcend religious divisions and focus on national development.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday while receiving a delegation from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House, Tinubu reiterated his commitment to fostering unity. The delegation was led by Lucius Ugorji, CBCN president.

Tinubu acknowledged the economic difficulties Nigerians face due to ongoing reforms, stating that the measures were necessary to secure a prosperous future.

“Yes, removing the fuel subsidy was hard, tough for me, but it’s a hard choice that Nigeria must face. We are not going to bankrupt our country,” he said.’

“We were spending the investment of the future of our children yet unborn; we were spending their rights. Poverty has no religious basis. It affects all, and we must fight it together.”

Calls for Unity Amid Economic and Security Challenges

The president stressed that poverty cuts across religious and ethnic lines and urged leaders to unite in tackling the problem.

He highlighted tax reforms as a means for Nigerians to invest in the nation’s development, adding that insecurity also affects everyone, regardless of faith.

“This insecurity affects everyone—Christians and Muslims alike. I have no religious bias; I won’t be a bigot. My wife is a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church,” Tinubu said.

“But we have to think of our country; this country must develop and must stand beyond religious bigotry.”

Tinubu reassured the bishops that security agencies are making progress in addressing insecurity and reaffirmed his commitment to religious tolerance.

“We’ve been together for some time. We have an open-door policy. I will not shut my door,” he added.

Optimism for Nigeria’s Economic Growth

The president expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic outlook, noting improvements in various sectors.

He pointed to increased competition in the petroleum sector, a successful farming season, and declining commodity prices as signs of progress.

“There is hope; people are coming in to invest. They are saying good things about Nigeria. I am very proud of that,” he said.

“What seems to be a very difficult beginning is now showing us hope. And we are not at half-time yet. I’m happy to see this period alive and healthy, and I am thankful to all of you for your prayers.”

Tinubu thanked religious leaders for their support, emphasizing that the nation is already witnessing positive change.

