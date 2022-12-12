Nigeria loses N16trn to fraudulent practices in import waiver

A group known as Association of Concerned Citizens of Nigeria on Revenue and Economy (ACCNRE), has said Nigeria lost about N16 trillion to fraudulent practices under the policy on imports and related incentives that are more of a scam than the intended economic benefits for the country.

Philip Orji, the founder of the association and chief promoter of a bill seeking establishment of office of the National Inspector General for Tax Crimes Commission (NIGTCC), currently before the National Assembly, said this while briefing journalists in Abuja at the weekend.

According to Orji, while the waivers were not bad, lack of close monitoring has led to all manner of abuses, where supposed manufacturers offered waivers hide under the cover of, yet constructing fictitious factories and importing products for years, thereby short-changing the country of revenue.

He appealed to the National Assembly to pass the bill, which has already scaled second reading at both chambers before proceeding on the yuletide break and appreciated spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Senate chief whip, Uzor Kalu who separately sponsored the proposed legislation in the two chambers.

The tax analyst, who cited countries like the United Kingdom and the United States among others, where such an office exists alongside the internal revenue service agencies, for oversight purposes, said the NIGTCC would “protect the FIRS employee improprieties and external attempts to corrupt or threaten FIRS employees.

“Provide policy direction, conduct, supervise and coordinate audits and investigations related to FIRS programmes and operations.

“Review existing and proposed legislation and regulations related to FIRS programmes and operations and make recommendations concerning the impact of such legislations or regulations, promote economy and efficiency in the administration of the tax laws.

“Inform the auditor-general and the legislative congress of problems and deficiencies identified and of the progress made in resolving them.

“Apparently, it’s the duty of the legislators to fast-track the passage of the NIGTCC bill into law as the watchdog in our tax administration, to save the lives of our unborn generations”.

“Tax is a complex subject to discuss; the poor don’t want to hear about tax neither do the rich have time to listen to issues that concern tax.

“No one loves to pay tax, neither does the government want to impose it on its citizens, but no nation can exist without tax.

“In that respect, there’s a need for the government to take the responsibility of fashioning a fair, efficient and transparent taxation system that guarantees the security and the protection of the taxpayer’s right.”