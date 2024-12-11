Nigeria lifts oil output to 1.69 million, highest since April 2021

Nigeria’s oil production has rebounded to its highest level since April 2021, reaching 1.69 million barrels per day (bpd), a significant boost for Nigeria’s economy, which heavily relies on oil revenue.

Data sourced from the National Liquid Hydrocarbon Production reports by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) showed the country’s oil output hit 1.69 million bpd in November 2024.

On average, crude oil production for the month was 1.48 million bpd. While blended and unblended condensate were 46,483 and 158,345 bpd respectively.

