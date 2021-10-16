Nigeria lifts 7-day self-isolation for fully vaccinated passengers

Fully vaccinated inbound passengers to Nigeria will not be required to observe the mandatory seven-day self-isolation but will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day two of arrival.

This directive is contained in the revised travel protocol into Nigeria effective Monday 25th October 2021.

The statement signed by Boss Mustapha, chairman of, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, also stated that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated in-bound will be required to observe mandatory seven days self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days 2 and 7 after arrival.

“Persons arriving on a business trip or official duty or Official duty staying less than seven days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated, produce required COVID-19 PCR results 72 hours before boarding and conduct a PCR test on day 2 of their arrival,” the statement added.

BusinessDay had earlier reported that fully-vaccinated Nigerians returning to the country from abroad were not being recognized by the country’s travel protocol, as they had to take PCR tests and self-isolate for seven days.

Travellers had expressed concerns on why Nigeria does not recognise the covid-19 vaccine it has administered to its citizens yet asks the UK to remove it from travel blacklists on the back of the same vaccines.

However, Boss Mustapha, chairman of, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, had during the national briefing promised that a revised travel protocol would be published.

He said the review of the protocol is based on science, national experience and global developments.