Nigeria is committed to zero carbon emissions – Nnaji

Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to achieving zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero net carbon emissions.

Nnaji who spoke at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Side Event on Social Business, Youth, and Technology, said Nigeria is adopting the use of methanol as a renewable energy source to significantly reduce carbon emissions while stimulating economic growth.

The minister disclosed this in a statement on Monday signed by Felix Ale, the Director of Media and Corporate Communications at the National Space Research and Development Agency.

He said the initiative aligns with the global Sustainable Development Goals and emphasises the transformative potential of technology and youth-led innovation.

“Discussions at the event focused on the vital role of innovation in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and addressing issues like climate change and unemployment.

“Minister Nnaji reiterated Nigeria’s support for Professor Yunus’s “Three Zeros” vision: zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero net carbon emissions.

“He emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to utilizing technology to stimulate economic growth and reduce unemployment, notably through the adoption of methanol as a renewable energy source to lower carbon emissions, in line with SDGs 7 and 13.

“Our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and increasing access to clean energy is part of a broader strategy to combat climate change while promoting inclusive economic growth.”

Nnaji emphasised the need for international collaboration to drive sustainable development and climate action.

He advocated the impactful role of social business, youth, and technology in tackling urgent global challenges, and also highlighted the role of Nigeria’s youth in driving innovation.

