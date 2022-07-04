Nigeria-Ireland trade, investment summit holds

The Nigeria-Ireland Trade and Investment Summit held at the Student Centre of the University College Dublin (UCD) from June 30 to July 2, 2022. It was an impactful summit, building on the successes of comparable events hosted by the Nigerian Embassy, Ireland in the recent past.

This Summit themed: Prospering Together Through Trade & Investment provided a forum for the governments of Nigeria and Ireland, as well as their respective business communities to engage in idea exchange for the growth of both economies and shared prosperity. The Summit is a redoubled commitment to the Nigeria-Ireland long-term sustainability-based bilateral economic cooperation.

One of the highlights of the event was an engaging panel where panelists fielded questions and shared perspective on how far both countries have come and what more can be done to foster seamless bi-lateral trade between the two countries.

The Nigerian-Ireland trade and investment summit also served as a hub to foster successful business relationships. It is expected that this event has shed light on the sector for a better understanding of the market dynamics and legal requirements for conducting business in the two nations.

This aspiration was confirmed by the Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland, Ijeoma Obiezu. She said “Success following the summit is where great trade tourism between Nigeria and Ireland is fostered and where there is free flowing opportunity for businesses in Ireland into Nigeria and vice versa”.

The summit included representation from a high-level ministerial segment including Mariam Katagu, Minister of State, Industry, Trade & Investment; Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum; Sile Maguire, Ambassador of Ireland, among others. The summit provided a platform for networking and exhibition. It also celebrated the culinary, musical, and artistic traditions of Nigeria and Ireland.