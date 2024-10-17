Nigeria introduces plumbing, floor work, 13 other skills into basic schools

The federal government has announced the introduction of 15 new skill into the curriculum of all primary and junior secondary schools in Nigeria.

Students will be able to choose one out of the 15 skills and obtain both theoretical and practical knowledge of the chosen skill before they can be promoted to another class.

Students will choose a particular skill out of the 15 and have the knowledge from Primary 1 to J SS 3 (nine years) starting from 2025 academic year.

Teachers will be trained, retrained and employed in both public and private schools all over the country.

The 15 skill courses as announced by the federal government are plumbing, tiling and floor works, POP installation, event decoration and management, bakery and confectioneries.

Others are hairstyling, makeup, interior design, GSM repairs, Satellite/TV antenna installation, CCTV, intercom installation, and maintenance.

Also included are solar installation and maintenance, garment making, agriculture and processing (including crop production, beekeeping, horticulture, sheep and goat farming, poultry, and rabbit farming), and basic digital literacy (IT and Robotics).

