Nigeria, Indonesia to deepen cooperation at second Indonesia-Africa forum

The Federal Government of Nigeria is poised to strengthening its bilateral ties with Indonesia as the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum begins in Bali, running from September 1-3, 2024.

According to a statement issued by Rabiu Ibrahim, minister’s media aide on Sunday in Abuja, noted that Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, is leading Nigeria’s delegation at the Forum, representing President Bola Tinubu

The Forum, themed “Bandung Spirit for Africa’s Agenda 2023,” commemorates the historic 1955 Asian-African Conference, also known as the Bandung Conference, which was held in Indonesia.

The event is widely regarded as a turning point in fostering solidarity and cooperation between Asia and Africa.

During the Forum, Idris will present Nigeria’s vast investment opportunities across various sectors and highlight the socio-economic achievements under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He will also advocate increased participation of Nigerian businesses in the Indonesian market.

This year’s Forum aims at aligning Indonesia’s Vision 2045 with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, underscoring the shared long-term goals of both regions.

Nigeria and Indonesia have developed a strong relationship over the years, with Indonesia designating Nigeria as its primary African investment destination from 2022 to 2026. This commitment is evident in the growing trade between the two nations, which reached $6 billion in 2023, up from $4 billion a decade earlier.

In 2023, Indonesia further demonstrated its support for Nigeria by donating 1.58 million doses of the Pentavalent vaccine, valued at nearly $2 million. This contribution has been instrumental in Nigeria’s efforts to protect its children from life-threatening diseases.

