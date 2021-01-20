Nigeria inches closer to 65yrs retirement age for teachers

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021, to be sent to the National Assembly for its consideration and possible approval.

If the Bill is approved by the lawmakers, the retirement age of teachers will move from 60 years to 65 while the years of service will also move from 35 to 40.

The Bill seeks to give legal backing to new measures by the current administration to enhance the teaching profession in the country.

Education Minister Adamu Adamu disclosed this while briefing after the first virtual FEC meeting in 2021, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other highlights of the new Bill, according to Adamu, include the introduction of bursary award, special rural posting allowances and other measures to attract the best brains to the profession. .

