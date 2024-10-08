Nigeria, Germany signs €40m waste plants, trucks deal

A Nigerian-based waste management company has signed a €40 million export contract deal with two German organisations for the supply of three waste treatment plants and waste collecting trucks to the West African country.

Zoomlion Nigeria shook hands with FIMA Industries Germany and FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH at the German-Nigerian Business Forum on Monday in Lagos.

Lucas Dörr, Head of Business Development Export at FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, said the €40 million deal will foster Nigeria’s circular economy industry, the recycling industry, and the complete waste logistics here in Lagos State.

“It’s an export credit contract for about seven years and the complete Lagos State contract is about 15 years for the recycling and the collection of the waste,” he said.

As Lagos continues to grow rapidly, now home to over 15.9 million people, it faces a major challenge in managing the increasing volume of waste produced by its rising population.

In recent years, daily waste generation in Lagos has steadily risen, from 9,000 metric tonnes in 2014 to 12,000 metric tonnes in 2018, with each individual producing an average of 0.5 kilogramme (kg) per day and 0.72kg per day, respectively.

Presently, Lagos generates between 13,000 and 15,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, equivalent to around 490 trailer loads, with each resident producing an average of 1.2kg per day—a figure anticipated to increase to 1.4kg within the next 15 years.

“Lagos state’s long-standing partnership with the German government is a continued commitment to fostering relationships that benefit the state’s economy and environment,” said Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Titilayo Oshodi, the Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy, emphasised the importance of these partnerships in achieving the state’s climate change goals while supporting job creation and economic empowerment.

He said that the collaboration has led to the development of new markets and technical support for waste management and material recovery enterprises.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the collaboration between the German-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and the German government as key to the success of these initiatives.

He expressed optimism that the partnerships would continue to expand supply chains and open up new financial opportunities for Lagos-based businesses.

Share