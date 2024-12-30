Nigeria, France, others not sponsoring terrorism against Niger— ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has refuted claims by the Niger Republic that Nigeria and some ECOWAS member states were colluding with France to sponsor terrorism against the country.

ECOWAS, in a statement by Joël Ahofodji, its spokesperson, described the allegations as “unfounded and unsubstantiated.”

Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger Republic’s military ruler, last week, accused Nigeria and some West African countries of colluding with France to engage in terrorist acts against his country.

While dismissing the allegations as unsubstantiated, the ECOWAS said that it stood by Nigeria and the other accused member states.

“The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expresses deep concern over allegations made against Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states.

“The Commission stands firmly by Nigeria and ECOWAS member states against the allegations that they are sponsoring terrorism.

“For years, Nigeria has supported peace and security of several countries, not only in the West African sub-region but also on the African continent,” it said.

According to ECOWAS, recent successes recorded by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which Nigeria leads, demonstrate the country’s commitment to peace and security across the region.

“ECOWAS, therefore, refutes any suggestion that such a generous and magnanimous country would become a state-sponsor of terrorism,” it added.

The Commission further urged all ECOWAS member states to refrain from making accusations that are not supported by any evidence and instead promote sub-regional dialogue and stability.

The Nigerian government had also on Thursday dismissed the Niger Republic military leader’s allegations.

Mohammed Idris, Nigeria’s minister of Information and National Orientation, said the allegations by Tchiani were false and a figment of his imagination.

“These claims exist solely in the realm of imagination.

“Nigeria has never engaged in any alliance, overt or covert, with France or any other country to destabilise the Niger Republic,” Idris had said.

