Nigeria First Lady commissions Alternative High School for Girls in Osogbo

Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Friday, commissioned the Alternative High School for Girls in Osogbo, reiterating her commitment to ensuring that all women and girls have access to quality education.

Tinubu, who spoke at the commissioning in Osogbo said the event marks the fulfilment of her pledge during the launch of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) #WeAreEqual Campaign in May 2024.

She stated that education empowers individuals to reach their full potential and is not merely a privilege, but a fundamental human right, regardless of gender or circumstance.

The first lady disclosed that “the Alternative High School for Girls, Osogbo has been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including:

– A crèche to ensure young mothers can attend classes without worrying about their babies;

– A skills acquisition centre to provide vocational training and economic empowerment;

– And modern classrooms to create a conducive learning environment for academic excellence.

“Through these facilities, we are not only giving these girls and women, a second chance at formal education, but also equipping them with life skills to rebuild their confidence, independence, and potential to contribute meaningfully to society. I like to add that investing in women’s and girls’ education is investing in the future of our nation.

“This is one of the Six (6) additional Alternative High Schools for girls that will be built across the country by UBEC, precisely in Imo, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo, and Rivers States. Already, we have about forty-four (44) other Alternative High Schools mainly across the Northern parts of Nigeria. The Renewed Hope Initiative will continue to champion programmes that empower girls, women and youth across the country, towards a better life for families.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the First Lady said, “Your past does not define you. This is another chance, another opportunity, and you must embrace it with determination and focus.”

In her welcome address, Chief Mrs Titilola Adeleke, the First Lady of Osun State, said the commissioning reaffirms the Nigeria First Lady’s dedication to expanding access to quality education, a key tool in fighting poverty and building a safer future for children, especially young girls and women in Osun State.

She disclosed that the Adeleke-led Government has recruited qualified teachers and personnel to ensure the successful launch of the school.

