Nigeria fails in social justice index as jails overflow with ‘awaiting trial’

Nigeria has shown proof of poor social justice as the world celebrates February 20’s World Day of Social Justice which aims to remind countries each year of the need to build fairer, more equitable societies.

The theme of World Day of Social Justice 2024 is ‘Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances’ which the United Nations chose to emphasise the importance of collaboration and partnership in addressing the world’s challenges.

On the World Day of Social Justice 2024, Peter Obi, a presidential candidate for 2024 election, reminds Nigerians that social injustice is pronounced in Nigeria as a result of obvious disunity among the Nigerian people, while saying that Nigeria remains sharply divided along tribal and religious lines.

He tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) at 7:08 a.m on February 20, 2024, saying, “Today, I join the global community in Commemorating the World Day of Social Justice. Social justice entails that everyone no matter their status in society deserves equal economic, political, and social rights and opportunities.

“This Day presents us the opportunity for sober reflections, especially we the leaders, whose actions and inactions have far-reaching impacts on the people we lead. We must understand today that the people must be at the center of governance,” Obi said, adding that Nigeria desperately needs to evolve rapidly into a fair society.

Here are indices of Nigeria’s poor social justice:

Nigeria ranks 158 of 190 in social justice

“With Nigeria ranking low in Social Justice, currently ranked 158 out of 190 countries measured, we must identify and tackle this abnormality in the nation. Social injustice is pronounced in Nigeria owing majorly to the obvious disunity among the Nigerian people,” Obi tweeted.

Nigeria’s social cohesion index weak at 39.6 percent

Obi said via tweet that Nigeria remains sharply divided along tribal and religious lines. Our social cohesion index remains weak at 39.6 percent, according to a 2022 report by Africa Polling Institute. Another factor fueling social injustice in Nigeria is the disregard for the rule of law.

Nigeria ranks 120 of 142 on rule of law adherence

The 2023 Global Rule of Law Index released by the World Justice Project, ranked Nigeria at 120 out of 142 countries measured on adherence to the rule of law. With the Nigerian people facing many complex challenges ranging from insecurity, poverty, unemployment, inflation,and so on, according to Obi, former governor of Anambra State.

He said the government needs to take urgent steps to ameliorate the burdens borne by the masses by ensuring that they come up with people-oriented policies that will help, protect and encourage the masses, especially the less privileged.

70 percent of people in detention in Nigeria have not been convicted of any offense

“70% of people in detention in Nigeria have not been convicted of any offence. Take a moment to think about it. Will you trust your case to such a system?,” @ayosogunro said via tweet on X by 7:20pm on February 19,2024.

According to data from The Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service which is a government agency of Nigeria which operates prisons, convicted inmates are 30 percent while awaiting trial inmates are 70 percent.

The data reveals that total convicted inmates are 23,643 while total awaiting trial inmates are 53,909.