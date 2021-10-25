Nigeria democracy facing uncertain future, says UK Guardian

Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria is facing its worst political, security and economic crises since the end of the country’s civil war in 1970 that is threatening the nation’s democracy, a report by London-based The Guardian has revealed.

The report published, Monday, said experts views have warned that large parts of the country are in effect becoming ungovernable, with fears that the conflicts extending across the country’s borders was underline by recent claims by the authorities that armed Igbo secessionists in the country’s South-East were now cooperating with militants fighting for an independent state in the anglophone region of neighbouring Cameroon.

The report stated that the worsening spate of insecurity from banditry in the North-West part of Nigeria, jihadist groups such as Boko Haram in the North-East, violent conflict between farmers and pastoralists across large part of Nigeria’s Middle-Belt and Igbo secessionists in the South-East seeking for a separate country of Biafra, is driving a brain drain of young Nigerians.

The Guardian added that the worsening spate of insecurity, theft and sabotage had forced oil multinational Shell to announce plans to pull out of the country recently.

The report further stated that among recent prominent victims of the spate of violence was Chike Akunyili, a prominent physician in Nigeria’s Southern state of Anambra, who was ambushed and killed as he returned from a lecture to commemorate the life of his wife, Dora, who had been the head of the country’s national food and drug agency.

The reports say that perhaps Nigeria under incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari is facing a major crisis, which is threatening the country’s ability to conduct the 2023 election, adding that the piracy crisis in the Gulf of Guinea and the growing Igbo secessionists had escalated tension.

The security issues, the report stressed are in addition to a series of other problems facing Nigeria, including rising levels of poverty, violent crime and corruption which had lowered public confidence about governance and the Buhari’s administration, prompting fears from observers about the state of the country’s democracy and the future of Nigeria.