Nigeria continues investors drive, as Shettima attends G77 summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima, early Wednesday, departed Abuja to attend the G77+China Leaders’ Summit in Havana, Cuba, in continuation of President Bola Tinubu’s global investors drive.

The Vice President is expected to represent President Bola Tinubu at the summit which holds from 15th to 17th September 2023.

He will join other world leaders, including the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Gutteres at the Summit to deliberate on development issues facing members mainly from the global south.

BusinessDay gathered that the Summit will, amongst others explore proactive ways of addressing challenges facing the development of the member-states leveraging science, technology and innovation to enhance socio-economic growth.

Also, Vice President Shettima will, on the sidelines of the Summit, hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders to promote Nigeria’s trade and investment relations in line with the economic development diplomacy of the Tinubu administration.

Read more Nigeria needs N21trillion to bridge housing deficit- Shettima

The Havana Summit is hosted by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel as Chairman of the G77 and China, under the theme: “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation.”

Nigeria is a founding member of the G77 group established in 1964 by seventy-seven developing countries. The coalition of 134 developing countries with 80% of world population, aims to promote its members’ collective economic interests and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the United Nations.

The Vice President is accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abubakar Kyari; the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; and the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adamu Lamuwa, amongst others.