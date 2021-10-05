Nigeria consumed 1.74bn litres of petrol in August – PPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has announced that Nigeria consumed a total of 1.74 billion litres of premium motor spirit in August 2021.

As contained in a statement issued by the General Manager, Corporate Services, PPPRA, Kimchi Apollo, the volume distributed in August was a decline from 1,867,925, 811 litres distributed in the previous month.

According to him, 1.74 billion barrels of petrol consumption in August indicated an average daily supply of about 55.99 million litres, while the the total truck-out volume for PMS was 1.79 billion litres.

It stated, “Therefore, the average truck-out volume of PMS was 57.58 million litres per day.

“It is important to note that the decline in the volume of PMS supplied in the month of August does not in any way translate to product scarcity.”

It noted that the entirety of product distributed in the period under review were imported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.