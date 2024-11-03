Nigeria completes first AfCFTA shipment to Kenya

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has successfully facilitated the country’s first shipment to Kenya under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

Lucky Fibres, a subsidiary of the Tolaram Group, is said to be the first company to export goods to Kenya under this initiative.

Olusegun Olutayo, senior trade expert and lead, Trade Enablement at the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, after a visit to the Apapa Area Command to ensure proper documentation and verification of the shipment.

He noted that the shipment from Nigeria to Kenya, specifically to the port of Mombasa, demonstrates the collaborative spirit of AfCFTA.

“It is not that we are doing it alone; I have already sent a message to the Secretariat in Ghana that there will be a shipment under AfCFTA to Kenya.

“I have also communicated with the AfCFTA implementation committee in Kenya. So, this is the spirit we are building to ensure that we increase intra-African trade,” Olutayo noted.

He emphasised the critical role of the Customs as the Designated Competent Authority (DCA) under AfCFTA, leveraging its expertise to ensure seamless trade.

“The Nigeria Customs Service has been fantastic; they are ready to facilitate trade. Once they hear that there is an issue, particularly around AfCFTA, you will see everybody ready to support and facilitate it, which is the essence of true trade facilitation.”

Olusola Salako, assistant comptroller and the releasing officer for Lilypond Export Command at Apapa Area Command, highlighted the Nigeria Customs Service’s efforts to leverage technology to ensure that AfCFTA is successful in Africa.

“The service has aligned with the mandates of the World Customs Organisation to prioritise the importance of trade. Gone are the days when we experienced issues. Today, we have a Unified Customs Management System (UCMS). With trade becoming more global, we went back to the drawing board and improved our technology, which will help us facilitate trade.

“The service is already in top gear; officers have been trained, and we have dedicated officers, senior officers, and releasing officers for this particular export procedure not limited to AfCFTA alone and we also have dedicated ports,” Salako concluded.

Share