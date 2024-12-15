Nigeria clears ECOWAS levies – first time in 19 years

President Bola Tinubu has paid N85 billion and $54 million to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), representing 100 percent payment for levies owed by Nigeria

Omar Touray, president of the ECOWAS Commission, disclosed this as part of his reports at the ongoing 66th meeting of ECOWAS in Abuja.

He disclosed that the funds represent 100 percent of the 2023 and 2024 levies, up to July this year, noting that this is the first time such will be made in 19 years.

Touray, while addressing heads of states and other participants at the ongoing 66th Ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads States and Government, held at the State House, Abuja, said the money was paid Friday, December 13, 2024.

According to him, “Our community levy remittances continue to be slow. A number of countries have fallen behind in their commitments to levy remittances.

“The good news is that for the first time in 19 years, Nigeria has decided to pay 100 percent of its community levy up to 2023, Nigeria paid N85 billion naira and 54 million US dollars, representing 100 percent of the 2023 levy and the level of 2024 up to July 2024.

“The money was paid on Friday, December 13, 2024.

“This payment underscores the leadership and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government and the people of Nigeria to the ECOWAS community.

At a more personal level, it underscores a mark of confidence in the ECOWAS that I have been privileged to led since 2022.

“My colleagues and I are deeply grateful.”

On his part, President Tinubu said the strength of the commission is in the unity of members and ECOWAS was born out of a shared vision to create a community for citizens.

He said, “The world is confronted with challenges raging from crisis, from Sudan, Middle East and violent extremism and environmental challenges.

“Many of challenges have impacted our region and the reality underscores the reality of working together.”

President Bola Tinubu presided over the meeting of the Ordinary Heads of States of the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS as the chairman.

