Nigeria, Chinese firm sign $3.3bn deal for industrial park and methanol complex

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has formalised a major agreement with Nigeria’s Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Ltd to develop the Brass Industrial Park and methanol complex, an initiative expected to bring approximately $3.3 billion to the Nigerian economy.

Ekperikpe Ekpo, the minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), announced the deal via his official X account, emphasising that this agreement aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda for boosting industrial development and securing the country’s energy future.

Ekpo noted that the signing took place during the ongoing Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in China.

In a statement, he said, “As part of the Presidential State Visit and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), I had the privilege of witnessing the signing of vital project agreements. These include the Brass Industrial Park, gas gathering pipelines, and associated facilities, as well as the Methanol Complex Project between Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Ltd. (BFPCL) and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).”

“This collaboration is expected to inject $3.3 billion into our economy, fostering innovation and growth in Nigeria’s energy sector—a key element in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for industrial advancement and energy security,” he added.

The Brass Oil and Gas City project, situated on Brass Island in Bayelsa State, is envisioned to elevate Nigeria as a leader in downstream oil and gas production in Africa.

The development is set to become one of the world’s largest centres for petrochemical, fertilizer, refinery, and hydrocarbon processing industries. Investments in the Brass Oil and Gas City have already reached $3.5 billion, aimed at creating a globally competitive, export-oriented oil and gas processing hub in Nigeria.

The Brass Methanol Project, which is sponsored by Brass Fertilizer & Petrochemical Company Limited (BFPCL), is a joint venture involving DSV Engineering Limited, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). BFPCL will be the owner and operator of this venture.

The project is located on Brass Island and will incorporate a gas supply network linking various gas fields, wells, and pipelines, alongside a natural gas processing plant and a methanol production facility.

The methanol and gas processing plants will be constructed on a 667.5-hectare site at the eastern end of Brass Island, bordering the St. Nicholas River and the Atlantic Ocean.