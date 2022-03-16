Nigeria can address poverty by empowering women – Falusi

Adedayo Falusi, the CEO of FAO Foundation, a foundation championing women’s cause has said that when women are empowered, society gains and poverty is easily defeated.

According to Falusi, women constitute more than half of the population of Nigeria and unfortunately they are marginalised when it comes to issues of economic empowerment.

He added that it is therefore logical that if the country wants to improve its society, it has to improve, lift and empower the womenfolk.

Speaking during a vocational training held earlier in the year for Women and Girls in Oworonshoki in partnership with the Stellar Initiative he said many single mothers and young girls who are not old enough to be mothers have been taken advantage of are today loitering the streets without hope and no source of livelihood.

Falusi avowed that FAO Foundation is on a mission “to take as many as possible women, especially single mothers off the street by empowering them with business and skills acquisition as well as financial grants for take-off capital.”

With at least half a dozen awards to his credit, including ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, Top 50 African Entrepreneurs and Young Person of the Year Award (2021), Adedayo Omolade Falusi is one of the young Nigerians contributing positively to improve Nigeria by championing the empowerment of vulnerable members of the society.

A notable livestock farmer, who’s My IVAV Farm is a major supplier of organically-bred livestock to households and restaurants across Nigeria, Falusi is also pushing the boundary of philanthropy through his FAO Foundation which, since its founding three years ago, has been a bulwark of women’s cause.