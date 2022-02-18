Nigeria-Britain Association holds Akintola Williams School Debates Feb 19

The fourth edition of the Akintola Williams School Debates will come up on February 19, 2022. The competition is organised by the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) in collaboration with the British Council and will be held at the British Council Office, Thompson Avenue, Lagos.

The Akintola Williams Youth Debate is an annual event named after the Patron of the N-BA, Chief Akintola Williams, with participation by secondary schools. The objectives of the competition include investing in education, driving excellence among schools and the students, in addition to promoting cultural engagement among Nigerian and British schools and students.

The Chairman, Communication Committee, N-BA, Ademola Sanya, in a press statement said that the participants in the competition are students from Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, Edgewood College, Meadow Hall, Supreme Education Foundation School, Corona School, and Avi-Cenna International School all in Lagos.

Expected attendees at the event include Akintola Williams; representatives of the Nigerian and British governments, private and public sector institutions, corporate organisations, members, friends, and associates of the N-BA.

Expressing excitement about the upcoming school debates, the president of the N-BA, Abimbola Okoya, said: “There is nothing more powerful than hearing from the next generation on matters that concern our present and future. The debates are very intriguing and intellectually stimulating. It is truly a must-see! This year’s edition promises to be very special as we celebrate our Patron, Pa Akintola Williams, in whose honour the annual debates are held.”

The N-BA, a non-governmental association, was formed in Nigeria in 1969 as a corresponding association now known as the British-Nigeria Education Trust, which is based in the United Kingdom (UK). Among the key stakeholders of the N-BA are the British Council and the office of the British (as well as Deputy) High Commissioner here in Nigeria. The Akintola Williams Youth Debate is one of the events with which it seeks to implement one of its focus areas – education and youth empowerment.