Nigeria and Brazil on Monday signed an $8b green initiatives, and investment plans that targets agricultural revolution in Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

The agreement which was witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, was signed by Carlos Garcete, Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria and Aliyu Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture.

The Green Initiatives Project is part of a partnership cooperation initiative between Brazil and Nigeria that aims to modernise and strengthen the Nigerian agricultural sector by harnessing Brazilian tropical agriculture technology and knowledge.

Details later…

