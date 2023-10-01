Nigeria braces for fuel scarcity as NUPENG joins nationwide strike

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has directed its members to prepare for an indefinite strike starting on October3.

The strike is the labour union’s response to the Nigerian government’s removal of fuel subsidies, which has led to a sharp increase in fuel prices.

NUPENG members include the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), who are responsible for transporting fuel across the country.

A strike by NUPENG could cripple the fuel distribution network and lead to shortages across Nigeria.

The union has accused the government of being insensitive to the Nigerian people’s plight and failing to provide adequate social safety nets to help people cope with the rising cost of living.

NUPENG has also warned that the strike could have a devastating impact on the Nigerian economy.

The government has said it is committed to dialogue with NUPENG and other labour unions but has refused to reverse its decision to remove fuel subsidies.

The strike is a significant test for the Nigerian government and could have far-reaching consequences for the country.