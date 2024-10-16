Nigeria best place to grow money, but gatekeepers hinder progress – Jerry Gana

Jerry Gana, a former minister of information and national orientation in Nigeria has emphasised that Nigeria holds immense potential for economic growth and investment, often regarded as one of the best environments to cultivate financial prosperity.

However, Gana pointed out that systemic challenges and “gatekeepers” within the economy are obstructing progress and stifling opportunities.

He urged the government and relevant stakeholders to take decisive action on critical issues such as exchange rates and rising energy costs, which he believes are crucial for unlocking Nigeria’s true economic potential and fostering an environment conducive to growth and investment.

Gana spoke on Tuesday at the unveiling ceremony of the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG) held at the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Abuja.

The NRMG aimed to effectively manage and enhance the country’s reputation on a global scale.

During his address, Gana underscored that reputation encompasses the public perception of individuals and organizations. He called for the compilation of speeches from the event, particularly highlighting the significance of the character in building a reputation.

“Reputation without character will come to naught,” he stated, insisting that one cannot feign genuine character.

Gana also outlined critical steps the Nigerian government could take to attract foreign investments. He criticized the numerous “gatekeepers” hindering investment opportunities, suggesting that fostering a trustworthy environment is vital for economic growth.

“Nigeria is the best place to grow your money in Africa,” he asserted, urging stakeholders to eliminate barriers that discourage foreign capital.

Gana also highlighted the urgent need to address high energy costs, which he described as a significant burden on the Nigerian populace.

He reiterated the government’s responsibility to communicate transparently and effectively about the country’s challenges and potential.

Rallying cry for Nigerians to adopt a positive mindset, he declared, “Nigerians, you are the light of the world.”

He encouraged unity and collective effort to project a favourable image internationally, paving the way for future growth and development.

The NRMG aims to facilitate discussions on pressing issues, including corruption and will host further events to engage with the public on improving Nigeria’s reputation.

Read also: How to Grow Business and Attract New Partners

Mohammed Malagi, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, emphasized the importance of reshaping global perceptions of Nigeria by promoting the country’s true identity, achievements, and strengths.

He highlighted the need for a collective effort involving various stakeholders, including government entities, the private sector, civil society, and youth organizations, to amplify the voices of Nigeria’s diverse populations.

Malagi pointed out that a country’s brand reputation is as vital as its financial and natural resources, arguing that it is often undervalued.

He stated, “This dismissive mindset is what the National Rebranding Initiative (NRI) seeks to challenge.” The NRI aims to shift perceptions and showcase Nigeria’s strengths, comparing it to other countries with robust national brands.

“For instance, in 2023, Japan was ranked as the most vulnerable nation brand, surpassing Germany, which had maintained that position for six consecutive years”, he recalled.

A strong national brand, according to Malagi, attracts talent, tourists, and investors, fostering national development. Conversely, a weak brand deters investment and hampers growth, creating a cycle of negative perceptions.

He urged Nigerians to balance their criticism of the nation with a focus on its positives, stressing that promoting negativity undermines national pride and investment.

The minister acknowledged the efforts of various organizations, including the Green Book initiative, which aims to promote patriotism among Nigerians, especially those in positions of authority.

He urged leaders to represent their constituents selflessly, underscoring that positive representation is crucial for the national image.

Highlighting recent achievements, Malagi noted significant advancements in various sectors, such as improvements in wages, consumer credit schemes, and responses to international challenges.

He expressed confidence that the government’s ongoing reforms would ultimately benefit the nation, calling for unity and support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Malagi reiterated his commitment to five key pillars aimed at reorienting Nigeria’s national values. He acknowledged the role of the National Orientation Agency in this effort, calling for a return to the ideals established by the nation’s founding fathers.

He also praised recent efforts to revise national symbols, including the anthem, as part of reclaiming national pride.

“Together, we must protect our national image and showcase the best of Nigeria to the world,” Malagi stated, urging citizens to embrace their role in this collective mission.

Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the significant impact of perception—both positive and negative—on Nigeria’s political standing, economic growth, and social cohesion.

He emphasized the rapid pace at which information travels in today’s digital age, stating, “A single event, a careless statement, or even a misleading news story can go viral within minutes, spreading across borders and continents.”

The Minister pointed to the persistent issue of misinformation and its capacity to distort public opinion and damage reputations.

He noted that while the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the movement of people and goods, the flow of information remained uninterrupted, allowing movements such as Black Lives Matter and Nigeria’s own END-SARS to gain international traction.

Tuggar emphasized the critical role of social media in shaping national perceptions, acknowledging that platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok empower ordinary citizens to create and disseminate information rapidly.

However, he also warned that this democratization of information poses significant challenges, particularly regarding national reputation management.

He further explained that the fast-paced 24-hour news cycle often leads to negative stereotypes about Nigeria being perpetuated.

“As Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, Nigeria is frequently scrutinized. While we have made strides in technology, culture, and entrepreneurship, these achievements often receive less attention than stories focused on corruption and insecurity,” he remarked.

To combat these challenges, Tuggar called for a proactive approach to reputation management, emphasizing the need for effective communication. “We must tell our own story before others tell it for us, ensuring that the narrative we present is both honest and aspirational,” he stated.

He underscored that a nation’s reputation is not merely about glossing over challenges but framing them within a broader narrative of resilience and potential.

The Minister highlighted the pivotal role of Nigerian citizens, both at home and in the diaspora, in shaping the country’s image. He called on all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and civil society, to collaborate in fostering a sense of pride and responsibility among Nigerians.

Share