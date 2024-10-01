Nigeria @ 64: Mbah commends Nigerians’ resilience, sees hope for country

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has commended Nigerians for their resilience in the face of challenges, saying there is hope for the country in the years ahead.

The governor urged the citizens to continue to keep hope alive and to maintain unity in the country as the government’s efforts to reposition the country would ultimately yield fruits.

Mbah stated these in his goodwill message to the people of Enugu State and Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 64th independence anniversary on Tuesday.

“On this milestone celebration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary, I congratulate Ndi Enugu and, indeed, all Nigerians.

“I commend them for their resilient spirit and patriotic fervour, and enjoin them not to feel downcast by the challenges of today. Challenges dissipate in the face of undying optimism,” he said.

Continuing, the governor, assured, “hope springs eternal! There is certainly light at the end of the tunnel, especially given the strong determination of our dear president to turn the situation around for good.”

He pleaded with Nigerians to continue to support the government and demonstrate absolute unity, saying, “Indeed, our independence – and the many decades after – stand as proof of how much we can achieve when we stay united.”

The governor wished Ndi Enugu and all Nigerians well on the 64th Independence Anniversary.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

Share