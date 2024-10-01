Nigeria @64: CAN urges stronger unity, progress

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday called for stronger unity in the country, as it marks its 64th independence anniversary.

Archbishop Daniel, the president of the association, made the call in a message to Nigerians.

Okoh highlighted the strength in the nation’s diversity and urged citizens to coexist peacefully. He stressed that the national development agenda of the country “must continue to focus on infrastructure development, economic growth, and youth empowerment.”

These initiatives, according to him, are crucial to the advancement of Christian communities and the nation at large.

“By investing in our infrastructure and empowering our youth, we pave the way for sustainable growth and a brighter future for all,” he said.

Reflecting on the security challenges in the country, the cleric commended security forces for their efforts and commitment towards safeguarding the lives and properties of the people.

He called for the enthronement of social justice, better education, and the creation of jobs for the youth. He emphasised the importance of religious freedom and mutual respect for all faiths.

“As Nigeria celebrates this milestone, I encourage citizens to remain hopeful and committed to building a brighter future together.

“This momentous occasion offers us a profound opportunity to reflect on our journey as a nation, to acknowledge our achievements and to commit ourselves to the ideals of unity, peace, and progress.

“Our beloved nation, Nigeria, stands as a shining example of the strength, found in diversity.

“Regardless of the challenges that have tested our resolve, we continue to demonstrate resilience and a shared commitment to the common good,” he said.

