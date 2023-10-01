Nigeria @63: Obi insists a new Nigeria still possible

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25th general election, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians not to despair over the current unbearable situation in the country after 63 years of our nationhood.

In a statement on Saturday, Peter Obi, however, urged Nigerians to remain resolute and hopeful, adding that “a new Nigeria is still Possible.”

Obi, while describing the situation as ” critical”, added that ” it is certainly not hopeless”

” Amidst grave uncertainties and apparent hardship, the citizens of Nigeria are experiencing due to persistent leadership failure after 63 years of our nationhood, the situation might be critical, but indeed not hopeless.

The LP Presidential standard bearer noted that the real reason Nigerians have remained visibly mired in poor governance and poverty after 63 years is that successive administrations, through policies, actions and inactions, have attempted to suppress conscientious people in tove the way for them to remain at the helm of power. The evidence of elite consensus on the way forward on structure and nation-building remains a core problem.

Obi drew an analogy between a nation’s life and the parameters of modern technology; if the input is garbage in, then the output will be garbage out. Your response will be based on your input questions when you Google a subject. Every nation invariably determines its fate and destiny and gets the leadership it deserves.

Nigeria cannot be an exception. If we subscribe to rogue leadership, then we must face the attending consequences.

At 63 years old, what type of questions are Nigerians asking of their leaders, and what type of answer are we expecting? If, at 63 years we cannot conduct an election to allow the will of the people to prevail, what type of country do we expect?

Every year on October 1st since 1960, we try to review our life as a nation, but on looking back, can we say that where we are is where we are supposed to be despite our vast human and natural resources? The answer is no.

Present realities notwithstanding, Obi is hopeful that a New Nigeria is possible; but insists that the burden of responsibility is on Nigerians to take back their country those engaged in State capture.

While wishing Nigerians a happy independence anniversary, Obi prayed for God’s continued mercy and grace on the nation.