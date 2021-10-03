Nigeria @61: In unity, we shall grow – Oloriegbe

In continuation of Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary, citizens have been charged to be thankful to God and unite against divisive tendencies threatening the fabric of the nation.

Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, stated this weekend in an interview with BusinessDay on the state of the nation.

According to him, Nigeria as a country is blessed with natural and human resources that if the endowments are properly utilized and embraced, would grow economically and stronger.

He posited that in spite of the challenges confronting the nation, we still have cause to thank God for whichever condition we found ourselves in.

“Nigerians should be thankful to God and I call on them to believe in the country. Yes, the country is not the one we wish it should be at this time. We agreed that we are all witnessing the challenge of insecurity, which we have never had. This is not peculiar to Nigeria, the challenge of an economic downturn is not affecting only Nigeria but is affecting the whole world.

“Nigeria is a great country and we are intelligent people. All over the world, Nigerians are thriving. God blessed us with human resources and our strength is in our diversity. We have to be united, for, in unity, we shall grow,” said Oloriegbe.

The lawmaker added that “God is wonderful to us in this country. We have good weather, human capital resources and we don’t suffer earthquakes nor tsunami. Our land is fertile, our resources are multiple with not only oil. No state in this country that doesn’t have one mineral resource or the other. We have to thank God for everything.”