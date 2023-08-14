Niger Republic’s ex-president to face treason charges

As a result of his communications with foreign heads of state and international organisations, the Niger junta has declared that it will charge former President Mohamed Bazoum with high treason.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, a spokesman for the Junta, said in a statement aired on state television late on Sunday that the military authorities had “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the ousted president for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

On August 10, West African leaders stepped up their criticism of the coup-plagued nation of Niger by directing the deployment of a regional standby army to restore democracy.

Since Bazoum was overthrown in a coup d’état by the presidential guard late last month, Niger Republic has been mired in political upheaval.

Days afterwards, ECOWAS responded by imposing sanctions and giving the military junta in power one week to disband or risk military intervention.

On August 6, that deadline passed without causing the political climate to change. The leaders of ECOWAS have stated that they would only send soldiers in a last-ditch effort to resolve the problem diplomatically.

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the Niger Junta, has agreed to consider diplomatic talks, nonetheless.

Tchiani made this statement on Saturday during a meeting with the Nigerian intervention team, which was made up of Islamic experts and was headed by Bala Lau, the organization’s national chairman.

According to the Prime Minister of the Niger Republic, Ali Zeine, it was learned that Tchiani was prepared for a conversation and expressed the hope that the discussions with ECOWAS would happen soon.