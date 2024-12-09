Niger partnering Nigeria to wipe out Lakurawa terror group – CoAS

Olufemi Oluyede, chief of army staff (CoAS), says security forces in Niger Republic are supporting Nigeria’s efforts to wipe out Lakurawa, a new terrorist group, operating in the north-western part of the country

The group had held sway on the axis, threatening lives and properties of citizens, attacking and retreating into Niger Republic for safety, until recently.

But Oloyede, a lieutenant general, while fielding questions from State House journalists on Monday, after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, assured that the dreaded terror group, which has plagued parts of the country, would be eliminated.

He expressed confidence in Nigeria’s collaborative efforts with the neighbouring countries to tackle cross-border insurgency.

“We are hitting them hard at the Nigerian end, and once you hit them hard here, they tend to flee to Niger Republic. Now that Niger Republic is coming on board, that means very soon, Lakurawa will be a thing of the past,” he said.

The army chief also highlighted the growing cooperation between Nigeria and other neighbouring countries in the fight against terrorism, stressing that a unified regional approach is critical.

“We need to collaborate with neighbouring countries because these issues affect them too. By working together, we can address the threat more effectively,” he said.

He disclosed that the visit was to brief the President on his plans for a more secure Nigeria following his recent appointment.

“I am here to reassure Mr. President that I will do my best to make Nigeria better in terms of security,” he said.

“I’m going to explore doing this maybe in a different way and achieve results that will significantly improve our security situation,” Oluyede said.

Speaking on his recent visits to army formations in the northwest and northeast, the security chief stated his resolve to motivate the troops, saying, “I spoke with my officers and soldiers to make them realise the need to end all forms of insecurity in Nigeria.

“I made it clear that I intend to do things differently and expect better results going forward,” he said.

