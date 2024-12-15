Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso say ECOWAS’ exit is irreversible

The military-led governments of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have announced their decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), describing the move as “irreversible.”

In a joint statement, the three Sahel nations accused ECOWAS of serving the interests of France, their former colonial power and pledged to chart a new path for their citizens.

The announcement precedes a key ECOWAS summit scheduled for Sunday, where regional leaders had hoped to negotiate a resolution to retain the three nations within the bloc.

However, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have shown no intention of participating in the meeting. Instead, ministers from the trio convened in Niger’s capital, Niamey, to reaffirm their commitment to completing the withdrawal process.

“The ministers reiterate the irreversible decision to withdraw from ECOWAS and are committed to pursuing a process of reflection on the means of exiting in the best interests of their peoples,” the statement read.

In a geopolitical shift, the three nations have established a new bloc—the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—to replace ECOWAS.

This move signals a break from France’s influence and reflects growing ties with Russia, further reshaping the region’s diplomatic and economic landscape.

The decision to withdraw from ECOWAS raises concerns about the potential disruption to regional trade and mobility.

ECOWAS facilitates free movement of goods, people, and capital across its member states while also operating under a shared currency, the CFA franc.

Experts warn that the departure of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso could complicate economic integration, particularly in the volatile Sahel region.

The tension between ECOWAS and these nations escalated after the bloc imposed sanctions on Niger following a coup in July 2023, marking the sixth military takeover in the region within three years.

ECOWAS also threatened military intervention to restore civilian rule in Niger, a move that was strongly opposed by the three nations.

While ECOWAS regulations stipulate a 12-month notice period for withdrawal—meaning the exit will not be formalized until January 2025—the three countries appear resolute in their decision.

Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, acknowledged the seriousness of the situation in an exclusive interview with BusinessDay Newspapers, warning of “profound economic, political, and security implications.”

ECOWAS is intensifying diplomatic efforts to bring the three countries back into the fold, appointing Senegal’s Bassirou Diomaye Faye as a mediator.

According to him, the bloc is also preparing contingency plans should negotiations fail by the January 2025 deadline.

“We are not enemies. We have had differences, but these can be resolved,” Musah said, adding that ECOWAS remains open to reconciliation.

However, he cautioned that withdrawal could have significant consequences, including disruptions to regional trade and security cooperation.

Musah emphasized that leaving ECOWAS would subject Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to trade tariffs and regulatory hurdles, potentially harming local economies.

“Products that originate from any of our member states go into other countries tariff-free. With withdrawal, this benefit is lost, posing risks to businesses and consumers alike”, he explained.

The withdrawal comes at a time when West Africa is grappling with severe security challenges, including terrorism and violent extremism.

Groups like Boko Haram and affiliates of Al-Qaeda and ISIS have destabilized the Sahel, making regional cooperation critical.

ECOWAS recently launched a counter-terrorism force of 1,700 troops to combat these threats but faces challenges in maintaining unity amidst growing divisions.

Musah highlighted the need for ECOWAS to address underlying issues such as poverty and marginalization, which fuel extremism.

“The fight against terrorism must go hand in hand with efforts to improve living conditions, education, and healthcare,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Musah expressed optimism about the bloc’s ability to navigate these turbulent times. “The doors of ECOWAS will always remain open. Unity is vital for the future prosperity of West Africa”, he said.

Political analysts believe that as the January 2025 deadline approaches, the region remains at a crossroads, with the potential withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso set to redefine the political and economic landscape of West Africa.

