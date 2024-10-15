Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce is designed as economic tonic in oil region – NDDC boss

Samuel Ogbuku, the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says the idea behind the establishment of a separate chamber of commerce in the Niger Delta is to stimulate the economy of the oil region.

He called it a strategy and catalyst for growth in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku, who made the remark during the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) sensitisation workshop in Calabar, Cross River State, noted that the initiative would help to train youths and aspiring entrepreneurs as well as support small and medium-scale enterprises.

The NDDC boss, who was represented by the Cross River State Representative on the NDDC Board, Orok Duke, said that the Chamber of Commerce would provide a platform for young businesses to thrive.

He called on the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), formal and informal business groups, and individuals that require financial support to register with the new Chamber of Commerce.

Ogbuku said that the chamber of commerce would attract new businesses and technologies to the Niger Delta region, as well as support new businesses through networking opportunities, leading to growth in the economy of the region.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of NDCCITMA, Idaere Ogan, said that the people of the region had yearned for a forum where they could seek genuine guidance and assistance in developing their businesses.

He declared: “Let me salute the visionary leadership of the Managing Director of the NDDC and his Executive Management for this unique innovation to promote the establishment of NDCCITMA.

“The primary objective of NDCCITMA is to work closely with the NDDC to pursue its vision for the Niger Delta region, implement its mandate and bring development to the people of the region.”

In his address, the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Victor Antai, noted that the programme had been translated from vision to reality, stating: “When I assumed office as the Executive Director, Projects, one of the foremost initiatives I reckoned will significantly impact the development of our region, was the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce initiative.”

Antai, who was represented by the NDDC Director, Commercial and Industrial Development, Godwin Nosiri, said that the Commission organised the workshop to raise awareness about the establishment of the NDCCITMA, and to explore the vast opportunities it presented across the economic sector.

He said further: “Startups and business ideas in conceptual stages can leverage this opportunity, to advance their interests by seeking valuable business counsel from the Chamber of Commerce.

Antai stated that the chamber would complement the Holistic Opportunity Projects of Engagement, HOPE, meant to identify the interests of the youths for skills training.

The Secretary of the NDCCITMA board, Solomon Edebiri, said; “The successful establishment of the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce is one of the numerous success stories of the NDDC under the leadership of Chief Samuel Ogbuku. The process further attests to his commitment, strength and tenacity, when it comes to the delivery of projects that will enhance the region economically and ginger the people in multiple disciplines.”

He applauded the NDDC management for deciding to use the Chambers of Commerce as a tool for development that would encompass the informal sector, small, medium and the large-scale businesses.

The President, Calabar Chamber of Commerce, David Etim, urged the NDCCITMA to always interface with big industries with workshops to set up vocational training centers across the region where young entrepreneurs could be trained.

