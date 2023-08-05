Niger Coup: Nigeria closes border with Niger Republic

Nigeria has closed its border with the Niger Republic.

The closure follows the military takeover that overthrew President Mohammed Bazoum’s democratically elected administration.

Bashir Adeniyi acting comptroller general of Customs made this announcement at the border of Illela, Sokoto State.

He said that due to the current conditions in Niger, the borders have been blocked and certain locations are off-limits to travel.

Because only Nigerians who were returning home were permitted to cross the border, he warned Nigerians who planned to travel to Niger to be safe at home.

Adeniyi also stated that Nigeria Customs has sent out officers to block all irregular highways that some foreigners might possibly use to enter the country.