NiDCOM partners with diaspora to empower youth through technology 

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has joined forces with members of the Nigerian diaspora to empower the nation’s youth through innovation and technology, to tackle youth unemployment and stimulate economic growth,

The initiative seeks to harness the expertise, resources, and networks of Nigerians abroad to equip young people with the skills needed to thrive in the ever-evolving global digital economy.

The partnership was unveiled during the ConnectEDiaspora Fireside Chat 2024 held in Lagos, organized under the Homestrings Programme.

The event brought together diaspora leaders and Nigerian professionals to discuss strategies for bridging gaps in youth development through technology.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, NiDCOM Chairperson praised the contributions of Nigerians abroad, whose successes in diverse fields continue to enhance the nation’s profile.

Speaking through Obafemi Hamzat Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu called on diaspora Nigerians to retain their cultural identity and focus on nation-building, sharing his experiences of returning to Nigeria after working in the United States.

“Nigerians abroad must focus on solutions rather than amplifying the challenges. Foreigners are succeeding in Nigeria despite the difficulties; we must do the same,” he said.

Dabiri-Erewa reiterated the importance of collaboration between Nigerians at home and abroad, highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s reforms to improve the country’s socio-economic conditions.

She encouraged diaspora Nigerians to invest in the country, stating, “The Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) has shown how transformative diaspora investments can be in various sectors.”

The event comes against the backdrop of a surge in diaspora remittances. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), remittances grew from $336.61 million in September 2024 to $402.38 million in October 2024—a 61.1% year-on-year increase.

According to her, this growth underscores the critical role Nigerians abroad play in boosting the country’s economy. The Fireside Chat featured Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Actress, World Chess Champion Tunde Onakoya, real estate entrepreneur Yemi Edun and others

Dabiri-Erewa reaffirmed NiDCOM’s role as a bridge between Nigeria and its diaspora. “The growing trust and collaboration among Nigerians abroad reflect their unwavering dedication to national development,” she said.

