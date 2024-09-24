NGX Group CEO wants Africa to capture full value of its resources

Temi Popoola

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) said Africa must adopt a robust, export-driven strategy to meet the challenges of the net zero transition.

He noted that as Africa seeks to define its place in the global economy, integrated leadership and corporate responsibility will be key to driving sustainable growth and development.

Popoola emphasised the critical need for strong, coordinated leadership across both political and corporate sectors. Speaking at a side event during the UN Climate Week, organised by Africa Foresight Group and KfW DEG, Popoola cautioned against repeating the mistakes of Nigeria’s crude oil sector, often dubbed the “resource curse,” as the continent navigates the rising electric vehicle and smartphone industries. “We must ensure Africa captures the full value of its resources, rather than merely exporting raw materials,” he stated.

Read also: Nigeria’s equities transactions hit N3.47trn in eight months

He noted the varying levels of commitment among Nigerian companies toward sustainability initiatives. While some corporations are investing significantly to reduce their carbon footprints and engage in transparent reporting, many others remain behind. Popoola also highlighted the growing threat of greenwashing, which could undermine real efforts toward sustainability.

Reflecting on the broader geopolitical context, particularly shifts in climate priorities in the United States, Popoola warned that strong leadership is vital for building a comprehensive value chain capable of addressing these challenges.

“To succeed in the global net-zero agenda, Africa needs a focused strategy that aligns with the realities of this evolving landscape,” Popoola concluded.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).