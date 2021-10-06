NGO urges return of children’s educational programs on TV, Radio stations in Nigeria

Ubongo Kids, Africa’s leading producer of kids’ edutainment, has called for the reintroduction of Children’s educational programmes on Television and Radio Stations across Africa to enhance children’s learning capacity.

Ubongo team made the call in Lagos yesterday during a special workshop organized for educationists and media professionals (especially broadcasters and content developers) with the theme “Storytelling For Change”

The workshop was organised to give participants opportunity to share human-cantered insights, discuss the role of educational media in keeping children learning and best practices for designing media-based learning content for kids and youths across Africa.

The Ubongo team of Iman Lipumba, director of Marketing and Communications; Cliodhna Ryan, head of Education and Olatoyo Olaniyan, Nigeria’s Adaptation Consultant, who spoke on the mission and objectives of the body, emphasized the need for the introduction of children’s educational programme on our Tv and radio stations.

Ubongo Kid, according to them, was established in Tanzania in 2013 by like-minded professionals from various fields of life who were concerned about the future of Africa’s educational system and the need to make education and learning fun and exciting for African child.

Read also: Empowerment: NGO trains orphans, youths in skills acquisition in Oyo

“As a non-profit social enterprise we create fun, localised and multi-platform educational content that helps kids learn, and leverage their learning to change their lives. We reach millions of families across Africa through accessible technologies like TV, radio and mobile phones.

According to Olatayo, for Nigerians, we are advocating for the reintroduction of ‘Children’s Belt’ on Television and Radio Stations. There is dearth of educational content on Television and Radio Stations in Nigeria. Children’s Belt on TV, on the radio, really over the last decade has almost disappeared.

“We are partnering those in educational sectors and the broadcasters and content developers to come up with content that will enhance the learning ability of the Nigerian child.

“Our mission is to reach these children with edutainment.

For our partners, our interest will be building their capabilities. So, this is to enhance the capability of broadcasters or developers of edutainment content for Nigeria. It is in line with our vision, it’s in line with our mission to reach up to 60 million African children by 2025.

“Ubongo uses the power of fun catchy songs and storylines, the reach of mass and digital media technology, and rigorous research to create and deliver educational content in local languages to kids across Africa.