NGO commissions three projects in C/River

A non-governmental organization With financial support from the European Union through Ecowas, management of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria (SALW Action), have Commissioned three projects in Bakassi LGA and Calabar Municipal Council Cross River State.

Among them includes a town council hall at Ikot Nkese community and a motorized borehole drilled at Akpap Okon Ene Ita, Bakassi LGA in Cross River State implemented by LITE-AFRICA.

The third project which includes a 40ft armoury tent (arms storage facility) is donated to the State Command of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA at the command’s headquarters Calabar for arms storage would enhance the effective performance of duty by officers.

Implemented by Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment (LITE-Africa)and the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) with support from the European Union through Ecowas.

Commissioning the projects, Manager Finance/Admin, Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment LITE-AFRICA, Joel Bisina, represented by Tolu Oyero, noted that projects which is an initiative of management of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria are micro-projects donated to boost development and bring sustainable peace in the land.

Ayero also said the projects will also assist in the prevention of illicit trafficking and the flow of arms to enhance community security and peace in border communities in the country.

Tolu who spoke on behalf of LITE-Africa (the implementing partners) averred that there w a provision for training of one hundred and fifty livelihood beneficiaries in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

He stressed that over fifty restive youths (ex-militants) have so far been trained and empowered with start-up packs in various trades to enable beneficiaries to kick-start their small and medium scale enterprises so that they can become self-reliant for sustainable peace in the communities.

According to him Ayero who the projects were donated under the action titled, “Management of Small Arms and Light Weapons was initiated to boost development and bring about sustainable peace in the land.

“The ones in Cross River State have been trained with fifty given start-up packs which is the first batch.

“Micro projects are also part of it which includes the water, town hall and armoury tent (arms facility donated to NDLEA) in Calabar.

“Apart from Bakassi, LITE-Africa is also working in Obudu and Boki LGA of the state, but the projects in these places are still ongoing and would be committed upon completion”. Ayero maintained.

In his earlier remarks after commissioning the community town hall and mini water scheme projects, village head for Akpap Okon Ene Ita, chief Efiom Ita, who spoke on behalf of his community expressed happiness for the project execution and thanked Lite -Africa for the projects.

He appealed to the organization to visit the community again with an electricity project to raise the standard of living in the area.

Also in his goodwill message, Zonal commander 14, NDLEA, Anthonia Edem, who lauded the Eu/Ecowas for the project urged the two international organizations to join hands with NDLEA in the fight towards putting an end to drug trafficking.