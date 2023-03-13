NGO appeals for calm in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna

The Conflict Mitigation and Management Regional Council (CMMRC), Kaduna, has appealed for calm in Zangon Kataf and its environs, following the unfortunate attack on innocent community members in Ungwan Wakili and other neighbouring communities.

It said, “we stand together in unity to condemn these atrocities.”

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Organisation, Alhaji Yusuf Usman.

“We are in a sober reflection on the wake of killings and injuries inflicted on people, and the displacement of people in Ungwan Wakili community of Atypab Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” he said.

He said members of CMMRC totally condemned this unfortunate and evil act, indicating that the attack has further inflicted pain and uncertainty on people already affected by the economic turbulence.

According to him, whatever could be the justification for this violence stands in sharp contrast to the expected behaviours of people that believe in God, and value the existence of God’s own creation, knowing fully well the value and sanctity of human lives.

“We are pleading and calling on the people to remain calm while calling on the relevant security agencies in the State to, as a matter of urgency, make every effort to investigate the cause of the attack, believing that this will bring to an end such barbaric attacks on innocent citizens,” he said.

CMMRC, Kaduna State, also extended its sincere condolences to the families of those that have lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured.

It further urged the community members to be law-abiding, hoping that the State government will bring the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law so that it can serve as a deterrent to others.

While calling on the government to come to the aid of victims, CMMRC prays for peace and stability in Kaduna State and the country at large.