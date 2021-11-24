NGMC empowers 40 rural women with starter packs in Delta

The Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday presented starter packs to 40 rural women who participated in its Women Skills Acquisition Programme organized for its host communities in Delta Operations.

The skills training workshop was organized a few months back where the women were trained in various vocations such as fashion and design, computer, catering, hairdressing and makeup artistry.

Justin Ezeala, managing director of NGMC said the delivery of the starter packs to the women was a demonstration of NGMC’s dedication to delivering on its promise.

Ezeala, who was represented by Idorenyin Ekpo, manager, services, NGMC, urged the women to make the best use of the materials provided to them to financially empower themselves.

He said NGMC as a responsible and responsive organization, is committed to building a strong and long-term relationship with their host communities.

“Our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative prioritizes their well-being, and it is for this reason we have gathered here today.

“A total of 40 Women between the age bracket of 20-40 years were selected from the communities by their community leaders and trained.

“All of these were in an attempt to empower women in our host communities so that they can contribute positively to their families, communities, state and nation at large,” Ezeala said.

He appreciated the traditional rulers, community leaders and the participants for their patient and understanding, noting that this has further strengthened the existing cordial relationship with the NGMC and its host communities.

“On our part as a Company, we shall continue to solicit for your co-operation and assistance in the maintenance of peace to support our business growth aspirations for the benefit of our people in your communities and Nigerians generally,” Ezeala added.

Ben Emekpe, chief executive officer and Consultant to NGMC, appealed to the beneficiaries to use the items given to them to change their lives for the better.

“This is a skill that can enable you to make a difference in your community and transform your lives for the better,” Emekpe said.

Darlington Samuel, supervisor – external relations, NGMC, in his brief remarks, urged the participants to make the best use of the items, noting that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

One of the community representatives, Edeki Sunday, thanked the NGMC for the training, calling on the trainees to “make the best use of the starter packs. You should not sell your starter packs as others are waiting in line for their turn.”

Ijeoma Mone, one of the beneficiaries of the women skill acquisition programme trained in catering skills, told our correspondent on the sidelines that with the starter packs given to her, her life has been changed for the better.

“I am very very happy with what I am seeing today and words cannot describe how I am feeling right now because I did not expect this. NGMC has given us all we needed and I want to thank them for this opportunity,” Mone said.

Vera Ibiagbo, another beneficiary trained in make-up artistry thanked NGMC for giving her this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Opportunity comes once in a lifetime so anybody that has this kind of opportunity should make good use of it. I will make good use of this opportunity given to me and I will not disappoint NGMC,” Ibiagbo said.

Speaking on behalf of the other participants, Edeki Omoye, who was trained in hairdressing commended NGMC and their community leaders for choosing them for the programme.

“I want to appreciate the management of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company for all this and we are all happy because it’s like a dream that will never come through. We are shocked and overwhelmed when we begin to see all the things displayed here for us,” Omoye said.