NFF too broke to sack Super Eagles coach Pereiro

Despite Super Eagles’ shambolic performance for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has disclosed that the federation is financially handicapped to sack Jose Peseiro and pay the Portuguese his severance package, according to NFF executive committee member Nse Essien.

Recall that Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and have managed to earn just two points in their first two qualifiers after playing two draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

The three-time African Champions played a 1-1 draw against Lesotho in Uyo on November 16 and were held to another 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifying series Day 2 at the Huye Stadium in Rwanda on November 19 putting their chances of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in dilemma.

The result means Nigeria are second in Group C with just two points from two matches and mounts pressure on Super Eagles coach Peseiro as the Portuguese tactician has been blamed for his team’s poor performance and fans have called for this sack.

“If we had the money to compensate, we would be willing to relieve him of his job. We’re not happy,” NFF member Essien told reporters.

“Everybody is asking for the sack of the head coach. It’s unfortunate that from a possible six points, we only have two points. We’re in a very precarious situation.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume in June 2024 with Nigeria hosting South Africa, current leaders of Group C, before travelling to an away game against Benin Republic.