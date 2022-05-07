News Roundup: Oil industry reforms to boost Nigeria’s economy, Broda Shaggi tops Nigeria’s digital content creators

Oil industry reforms to boost Nigeria’s economy

Folorunso Alakija, Africa’s richest woman and Vice-Chairman of FAMFA Oil Limited, stated that current reforms in the oil and gas sector are expected to have a far-reaching impact on boosting the Nigerian economy. Alakija also stated that the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery currently under construction, which was expected to come on stream before first quarter next year, would also contribute a great deal in transforming the country’s economy by helping to tackle petrol subsidy and over-reliance on imported petroleum products. She pointed out that as part of the structural adjustments to ramp up the nation’s oil production, the government had introduced reforms such as the marginal field bid rounds, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the transformation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into a limited liability company through the PIA.

UK Government recovers $23 million Abacha loot

The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom has announced the recovery of about $23.5 million in looted funds from the allies and family of late Sani Abacha. The funds were retrieved as part of the funds identified by the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) as having been stolen out of Nigeria in the 1990s by Abacha and his accomplices, according to a statement posted in the U.K.’s crime agency website on Thursday. The looted funds were recovered after the USDOJ requested enforcement of the U.S. forfeiture order relating to the seized monies after nearly seven years of litigation and international negotiations to secure the recovery order according to the NCA.

Buhari gets attention as list of APC’s presidential aspirants grows

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his “blessing” to a number of aspirants seeking to become standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election. Over 12 candidates have openly expressed their intentions to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the party. Those who consulted with Buhari, were said to have received his “blessing” to the extent that he did not ask any of them not to proceed with their presidential project. However, it is believed that the president has his most preferred successor-in-waiting. Buhari had in January hinted that it would be too early to choose a successor, adding that if he disclosed his preferred candidate, the person may be eliminated before the 2023 general election.

Dataleum ranks Broda Shaggi top in Nigeria’s digital content creators

Samuel Animashaun popularly known as ‘Broda Shaggi’ has been ranked top among his contemporaries in the digital content creators by Dataleum – a global talents accelerator. According to the newly released data from Dataleum, Broda Shaggi sits comfortably in the top spot. With over 10 million followers and a total of 73 skit videos published by him in Q1 of 2022, his consistency continues to pave the way for him in the comedy industry. In another similar development specifically on YouTube analysis for the first quarter, he is on the 3rd spot with 216million views, while Mark Angel and Sam Speedy are placed on 1st and 2nd spots respectively.

Retired Army General links NASCO’s founder to terrorism financing

Godwin Alabi-Isama, a retired army general has connected Ahmed Nasreddin, the founder of NASCO Group to terrorism financing in the country. In an interview with TVC monitored by BusinessDay, the retired general said he learned about Ahmed Nasreddin and his role as a sponsor of the peaceful Izala movement during his time as an instructor at the military school in Jos. In October 2021, Nigerian journalist, David Hundeyin wrote a report called “Cornflakes for Jihad: the Boko Haram Origin Story.” It revealed how Nasreddin (the founder of NASCO) and Yakubu Musa Kafanchan, a friend of Nigeria’s terror-linked Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, funded Islamic terror groups. People like Kabiru Sokoto, who led the bombing of a Roman Catholic church in Madalla, Niger State, on Christmas Day in 2011, that killed 37 people, are said to have been funded by Nasreddin and his allies in the West African Weekly report.