New year blitz continues: Makinde approves 45 Permanent Secretaries in one fell swoop

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved 45 new Permanent Secretaries and three Executive Secretaries into relevant sectors of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade.

According to a document which was signed by the Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni, 16 Permanent Secretaries are deployed into the mainstream, six newly appointed Inspectors General of Education, six Permanent Secretaries into the health sector, seven new Permanent Secretaries into the local government sector, one new Permanent Secretary/Clerk of the House of Assembly, a newly appointed Surveyor General and nine newly appointed Tutors General.

According to the Commissioner for Information, “this new set of appointments is unique and a clear break from the norm where the Mainstream civil servants enjoy the virtual monopoly of being appointed as Permanent Secretaries.

“This time, Governor Makinde has approved for Local Governments to have more Permanent Secretaries than the usual token in time past. As a matter of fact, seven new Permanent Secretaries have now been approved in the Local Government sector,” he said.

The Commissioner noted that the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will now have zonal Executive Secretaries.

Similarly, the health sector will have Permanent Secretaries to head their zones instead of the usual Heads of Hospitals.

The Commissioner recalled that over 23,000 government workers have been recruited and over ₦143 billion will be paid yearly to Government workers from this month which makes Oyo a frontline State in the welfare of workers throughout the Federation.

