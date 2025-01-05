New Year: Abdulrazaq donates gifts to special needs children in Kwara

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Governor of Kwara State.

The Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Friday attended a New Year funfair that the administration held for adopted and special children and inmates of the Juvenile Correctional Home.

The governor danced and took pictures with the children and their caregivers, after which he joined them to cut the cake in celebration of the new calendar.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said the programme was organised by the Kwara State Ministry of Social Development and was attended by several government officials and senior civil servants, including the host Commissioner Olaitan Abosede Buraimoh; Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development Aliyu Kora Sabi; Special Adviser on Special Duties Abdulrazaq Jiddah; and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Social Development Peter Kayode Ayanwale.

The event featured musicals and games such as first-to-sit contests, headgear -tying skills, balloon blowing, and dance games. Winners from each session of the games went home with prizes.

“We have come to celebrate the children with various challenges. It is also to encourage and support the caregivers,” the Governor told reporters on the sideline of the event in Ilorin.

For her part, Buraimo said the programme was organised to underscore the affection of the Governor for the children living with disabilities as well as cheer up those in juvenile homes as a form of inclusion.

She thanked the Governor for the approval of the celebration and his presence, saying this is another evidence that AbdulRazaq is child-friendly.

The Commissioner also appreciated the Governor’s support for the Ministry to perform its statutory functions effectively.

Ayanwale, who is visually impaired, said they were not surprised with the Governor’s active participation, given his passion for children with special needs.

“This is another good example that can be learnt from His Excellency,” he said.

