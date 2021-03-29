New tech player partners Paga to launch Alldiscounts

Leading payments service player, Paga has partnered with Monoceros Prospects Limited- promoter of fast-growing online marketplace, consumer deals and rewards aggregator, Alldiscounts; to provide wallet services for cash rewards received by consumers upon patronage of the marketplace.

The Paga-Alldiscounts partnership will not only enhance wallet transaction activity, but also provide immense opportunity for expanding user base and expand market reach.

The wallet service shall enable existing Paga customers and non-Paga customers to spend and/or withdraw their cash rewards within the marketplace and anywhere else in Nigeria. The only prerequisite for access to funds by non-Paga customers is the completion of basic know-your-customer (KYC) exercise- a short and convenient series of steps that consumers can complete by themselves on their internet enabled devices.

“In our commitment to make payments easier for all Nigerians and businesses, we are pleased to collaborate with Alldiscounts. Our goal is to always provide an improved experience to our customers everywhere, by leveraging digital technology. This collaboration is one that would further help us meet the needs of individuals who seek to make various online transactions, including those in emerging markets, said Folakemi Falodun – GM, Digital Financial Services.

“The Nigerian consumer is very open to opportunities to optimize his buying power and regards price as a crucial factor that informs his purchasing decision. Alldiscounts meets him at the point of this need by offering competitive prices for goods and services with cash rewards upon patronage”, said Omolara Adesina, Founder of Monoceros Prospects. “Our partnership with Paga enables our fulfilment of consumers’ desire to access their rewards without restrictions. Monoceros Prospects is delighted with the spirit of the partnership, which emphasizes collaboration, in line with our strategy to develop long term relationships with suppliers and customers”.

For Paga, our commitment is to drive financial inclusion through strategic partnerships such as this with Alldiscounts and bring transactions and rewards conveniently to all our customers by creating a best-in-class experience with options and room for growth for all users.

Paga was founded in 2009 and has maintained a purpose to make it simple for one billion people to access and use money. Its core focus is solving two key problems that exist around the world – eliminating the use of cash for transactions and access to financial services.