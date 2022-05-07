New Seraph founder urges Christians to participate in partisan politics

Contrary to earlier beliefs, founder of The New Seraph, Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye has insisted that the scripture is not against Christians going into partisan politics, insisting that the church would support any member interested in contesting public office in the 2023 general election.

In her speech at the maiden edition of the Annual General Conference of The New Seraph at Sapade, along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, she noted that one way the church can attain relevance is in the area of governance.

Speaking on the theme, ‘New Heights,’ Yomi-Sholoye said, “new heights in governance presupposes that ’we would not just be complaining about cabal, the politicians, bad government but go all out to be part of the crusade for this good governance we so desire”.

According to her, the youth are the future of the country; hence no stone must be left unturned in helping them achieve their goals. She said further that building capacity of the youth population is important, stressing that educational attainment should also be new heights every youth must aspire for.

“Education for our youths is non-negotiable. The place of education cannot be over emphasized. If truly we desire new height for either our personal lives or the church, we need to encourage ourselves as far as education is concerned. Encouraging children towards academics is very important,” she stated