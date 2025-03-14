United States (U.S) government has stipulated that Canadian visitors who stay in the country for more than 30 days, have to register with the government.
This becomes effective from April 11, 2025 and will affect approximately 900,000 Canadians including those who travel to the US during the winter months to escape colder climates.
These measures are part of President Donald Trump administration’s broader efforts to tighten immigration controls under the “Protecting American People Against Invasion” executive order.
The order aims to remove bureaucratic obstacles and expedite the repatriation of foreign nationals deemed to be in violation of US immigration laws.
Also, individuals aged 14 and above must undergo a fingerprinting process, according to a mandate published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. This move reinforces an existing law from which Canadians were previously exempt.
The policy change comes amidst ongoing trade tensions between the US, Canada, and Mexico, started by President Trump’s tariffs on imports from both neighbouring countries.
As retaliatory measures have been implemented by all three nations, they have also pledged to collaborate with the US to address concerns over the influx of fentanyl, a highly addictive and lethal opioid that Trump vowed to eradicate.
Previously, only those arriving by air travel were required to register with the government.
According to the government, any form of non-compliance with the new regulations could result in a misdemeanour charge, carrying penalties of up to $5,000 in fines or a maximum of 30 days in prison. Authorities also retain the discretion to impose both penalties simultaneously.
