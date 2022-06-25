New PVCs ready for collection October 2022 – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday said Nigerians who are currently registering in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) October 2022.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this while addressing a crowd of youths at the “Youth Vote Count Mega Concert in Abuja, also assured that the CVR will be extended.

“On behalf of INEC, let me assure you that registration will not end on the 30th of June. As long as we have you people trying to register to obtain your PVCs, we will continue to register you, and we will continue to make sure that you get your PVCs.

Read also: INEC registers 104,388 voters in Kwara, receives 10,221 new PVCs

“I want to assure you that the PVCs will be ready for collection latest October this year, long before the election. So all of you will have your PVC. We will not stop the registration until we are satisfied that those who wish to register are given the opportunity to do so,” the INEC chairman assured.

Yakubu also revealed that the Abuja edition of the ‘Youth Vote Count’ which began from Monday 20th and ended with the concert at the Old parade ground saw the registration of 14,000 Nigerians and still counting.

“In the last five days , from Monday to Friday, we registered over 14,000 Nigerians in this place alone (old parade ground) and we are still registering. We have 50 voter registration machines, two weeks ago, we deployed more machines to states, more machines left yesterday and more machines will leave today, all over the country. By Monday, there will be more machines to register more Nigerians,” he said.

According to the INEC boss, “Ekiti election good, Osun is going to be better, 2023 will be the best, your votes will count.”

The European Union (EU) ambassador to Nigeria Samuela Isopi speaking at the concert, urged youths to ensure that they do not just get their PVCs, but vote in the elections.

The Ambassador also assured Nigerian youths of the EU suport, and to ensure that their votes count in the forthcoming elections. According to her, 2023 elections will be different. She said, “This is the start of a great change, the youth turnout in Nigeria is historically low, this time we know that it would be different, we can feel it, we can feel the energy. Nigerian youths are mobilising, they are telling us that this time they will be ready to be the driver of change.”

“Young Nigerians, you are the massive force, you wield the power to drive positive change in this country . Your PVC us your power, your vote is your power, use it! Go out and register, go out to collect your PVC and go out on the day of the election to cast your votes because your votes will count and your votes will make a difference, don’t give up your power, don’t sell your votes. If you sell your votes, you sell your future, don’t let anyone take your future away from you so go out, vote your leaders, challenge them, hold them accountable. Stand for your values and for your positions. This is the way to build democracy, this is the way you can get a better governance, a better future and a better Nigeria.

“The European Union will stand by you, we will continue to support you, and we will continue to work with you to make Nigeria democracy stronger. Remain engaged and let’s continue the journey until the day of the elections because your vote is your power,” the Ambassador urged.

At the concert, various celebrities thrilled thousands of youths gathered, while also charging them not to sell their votes but turn out in mass on the election day.

Artists who performed at the event include 2Baba, Real Warri Pikin, kiki, Broda Shaggi, Omowummi, Waje, Cobhams among others.