New NYSC boss vows to restore Scheme’s image

The new acting director of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Christy Uba has pledged to restore professionalism and rebuild the image of the Scheme.

Uba stated this in Abuja during the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Combined Press and Public Relations, Protocol Officers and Freedom of Information Desk Officers Workshop with the theme, ‘Enhancing The Corporate Image of NYSC: Quintessential Role of Public Relations Officers.’

Uba, who is the most senior director at NYSC, took over the helm of affairs at the Scheme recently, following the removal of the former Director General of the Scheme, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during her first official outing as the leader of the Scheme, she charged the participants to continue to work on their professionalism and do their job more professionally.

“After this training I expect more efficiency, diligence, commitment and they should do their job more professionally and begin to hit the ground running more than ever before,” Uba said.

Responding to her new role as NYSC overseer, she said, “I think is as usual because this is the job we do on daily basis and having been in the Scheme for this long I think there is nothing new that I should be excited about.

“This time, I’m poised to make sure that we begin to do our job the way we have been doing it and also to let the public know that NYSC is still working and we pray that as a team we have all agreed to work and make the Scheme more visible than ever before.

“We want to restore the confidence of the staff and the Corps members so that they know nothing has changed at NYSC. We still remain the Scheme that has remained visible for some time now, nothing has changed,” she added.

Earlier, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa said the annual NYSC Press and Public Relations Officers’ Workshop has over the years served as a veritable platform for Officers of the Scheme, to acquire requisite knowledge on contemporary issues influencing the practice of the profession with a view to ensuring effective professional management of the corporate image of the Scheme.

He said the training would enable the participants stay afloat on their duties and ensure that nothing is left to chance in managing the image of the NYSC.

“It will also empower them with up-to-date information management strategies for engagement of the Scheme’s publics on our policies, programmes and activities.

“The quest for an enriched training, necessitated inclusion of training on protocol and Freedom of Information Act and the selection of seasoned professionals with impeccable backgrounds and knowledge in these critical aspects of corporate image management as our Resource Persons,” he said.