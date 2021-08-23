New Nigeria Movement launched in Kwara to rebuild country

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Nigerian youth are warming up and set to take the mantle of leadership from old politicians in the country.

This was made known by Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, a former gubernatorial aspirant in Kwara State, who unveiled the ‘New Nigeria Movement’ as a platform to rescue the country from the “current state of hopelessness and despair.”

According to Ajia, the time has come for the youth to offer fresh ideas in view of the geriatric approach of the older politicians that has taken its tolls on the security, infrastructure and other critical aspects of governance.

Addressing a world press conference in Ilorin recently on the sidelines of the International Youth Day; he disclosed that youths across the country are ready to retire the old political class on account of their scorecards.

In his speech titled ‘Let’s work together and produce a young president below 50 years in 2023’, the security expert pointed out that the performance of the old politicians since the nation returned to civil rule only manifested in insecurity, unemployment, corruption, excessive division of the country along ethnic and religious lines.

Ajia, the coordinator of the new movement, admonished the youth to disallow being used against themselves, expressing optimism that the country would get better should the old guard be retired.

Read also: CBN seeks organised labours support for economy growth

“Let me emphatically stress that we have the power to retire all the older politicians based on their scorecard. Their performance since 1999 has led to insecurity, unemployment, high level of corruption, excessive division of the country along ethnic and religious lines.

“Disrespect for our nation among committee of countries, economic hardship, high level of borrowing and poor infrastructure amongst others are results of their failure.

“I want to assure you all that our commitment and hard work would usher in a president below the age of 50years in 2023. A President who would build a team that would rescue the country from its current state.”

According to him, “Our collective effort will also ensure that majority of the states in Nigeria will have young, energetic and resourceful young people as governors from among us.

“We must not continue to allow ourselves to be used against our generation. It is time to work for ourselves. If we successfully retire the old ones in 2023, we will resuscitate out nation for all.

“Let’s build a country where all dreams can come true. If we do, there would be no need for agitations for secession in any part of the country, there would be an end to terrorism, Hoko Haram, herdsmen, armed robbery, kidnapping and all.”

“I call on all youth organisations across Nigeria, young professionals in all walks of life, the student unions, the young business community, all the young people in the creative industry, musicians, actors, actresses, young farmers, young administrators, young artisans, painters, tillers, builders, bus drivers, taxi drivers, Keke drivers, okada riders, truck pushers, and conductors to be prepared.

“I wish to specifically call on young people working in government and private sectors and political appointees across Nigeria to join hands with us in this movement to rescue and cure our dear country of all ‘sicknesses’. Let us build a new Nigeria where patriotism will be the guidance for good leadership. A country free of corruption. A nation with advanced security architecture, solid infrastructure, standard and affordable education and reliable judicial system”.

He further said: “Our nation is very sick and can only be cured by us the young people. We must commence the process of curing Nigeria from now on. It starts with our unity of purpose on this mission.

“Our first responsibility is to register as voters and obtain our permanent voters card (PVC). it is the most important weapon that we need for the battle ahead of us.”

“I urge you all to prioritize this and make sure your polling unit is a location you can access on election day. In case you register and for any reason you won’t be able to be where you register, you will have the opportunity of transferring your polling unit before election”, Ajia said.