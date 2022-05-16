New Glo TVCs feature Mama G, Mercy Johnson, Simi, Teni, Tina Mba, others

Nigeria’s biggest corporate supporter of entertainment and the arts, Globacom, has carved a niche for itself with its incorporation of Nollywood greats into its television commercials, thereby making such productions engaging and interesting. Little wonder therefore that the company has earned the moniker, “Network of Stars.”

The company recently released a gamut of television commercials which feature leading thespians such as Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Tina Mba, Victor Osuagwu, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro, Damilola Adegbite, Odunlade Adekola, Timini Egbuson, Yvonne Jegede and Jide Awogbona. Others include Gordons, Funky Mallam, Dan D Humorous, MC Forever and Instagram sensation, Broda Shaggi, Teni Makanaki and Simi Kosoko.

One of the newly-released TVCs provide information on how subscribers can link their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) on the Glo network. This became imperative as a result of the lock-out of subscribers who had not linked their numbers to their national identification numbers (NIN) from the networks of the mobile operators.

According to the company, ‘Glo NIN Offer’ in the commercials is a one-time bonus offer applicable only to customers who were barred from making outgoing calls on the Glo network as directed by regulatory authorities due to NIN non-compliance.”

“At Glo, it is all about empowerment and value addition,” the statement continued. ”This is our welcome package to subscribers whom we have missed on the network.”

Subscribers who link their NIN to their sims will get a N20,000 bonus which can be used to call, browse and text on the network.

Globacom has been at the forefront since it launched in 2003. It is reputed for consistently rolling out highly ingenious, engaging and entertaining television commercials to market the brand and its products. The unique strategy of employing popular Nollywood acts and notable influencers in its advertising drive has etched the company in the hearts of its subscribers who are regularly entertained, educated and informed with the instrumentality of the adverts.